The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to India after season 13 was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the opening match of IPL 2021 defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The IPL 2021 will be played at neutral venues with Chennai and Mumbai holding the first 20 matches. The matches will be played behind the closed doors and call on allowing spectators will be taken later. Meanwhile, ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 season opener we take a look at few things related to the match. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met 27 times. MI leads the head-to-head record with 17 wins while RCB have won just nine matches.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 1, Key Players

Both the sides are loaded with top quality cricketers. Captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no doubt are key players for their respective teams. Apart from them all eyes will be on Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya from MI camp and AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell from RCB camp. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 1.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rohit Sharma are some of the mini-contests that we could witness during the course of MI vs RCB IPL 2021 season opener.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs RCB IPL 2021 season opener will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:30 PM. IPL 2021: Three Changes Indian Premier League Will Witness This Season.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The MI vs RCB match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

MI Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB Likely Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

