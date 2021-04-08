Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to clinch their third title on trot in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). With five trophies in the cabinet, MI already are the most successful IPL team, but the Men in Blue & Gold would still be hungry for more. In a league known for several twists and turns, Rohit Sharma's men dominated the last season entirely and went on the clinch the title without much hassle. Mumbai Indians will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 1.

Although Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team, their record in the opening game hasn't been pleasant. They somehow haven't been able to make a winning start to their campaign in their last eight seasons, and the fact will indeed boost up the RCB side. 2012 was the last year when MI won their first match of the season. Since then, their starts has been disappointing as they lost their first games in straight-eight seasons. Last year, they suffered a five-wicket loss against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Hence, the biggest question arises whether MI's losing streak in the first matches will end against Virat Kohli's men? MI Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Mumbai Indians’ Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Notably, RCB, who are still searching for their first title, have a potent side that can challenge the defending champions. While the side was already studded with T20 stalwarts like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson's inclusion has strengthened the side even further. Moreover, MI are likely to miss star wicket-keeper and opener Quinton de Kock for the opening clash. Hence, Rohit Sharma's men can't afford to be complacent. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who didn't had a great IPL season with the bat last year, needs to lead from the front, while Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will be expected to replicate their heroics from the previous season. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will be expected to provide late flourishes, whereas Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah would handle mantle in the bowling department.

Hence, Mumbai Indians are rich in all departments but they can't afford to put a foot wrong. Moreover, RCB, who finished at number four last season, would also be raring to end their drought in IPL 2021.

