Delhi Capitals will look to keep their momentum going when they play a rejenuvated Punjab Kings in match 29 of IPL 2021. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02 (Sunday). Both teams enter this clash after winning their previous games. Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game while Delhi Capitals saw-off Kolkata Knight Riders with ease in their previous game. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and free live streaming online details for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) match should scroll down for all relevant information. IPL 2021 Points Table Update.

Punjab Kings dealt a huge blow hours before the match after captain and opening batsman KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and had to be hospitalised. Rahul looked to have rediscovered his mojo against RCB, against whom he played a match-winning knock of 91 from 57 balls. PBKS eventually beat RCB by 34 runs. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are second in the points table with five wins in seven matches. PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels will be live telecasting the PBKS vs DC match live on television in India. Fans searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match can catch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the PBKS vs DC match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).