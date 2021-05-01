Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The PBKS vs DC clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides are coming off a brilliant win in their previous game and will be aiming to build on that result. Ahead of the PBKS vs DC, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) between both these sides, key players and mini-battles to watch out for and also the likely playing XI of both teams. PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings defeated high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL game will look to continue the performance against another top-of-the-table team this season in Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant’s men got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture and will be aiming to replicate that performance.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other a total of 27 times in the Indian Premier League. Punjab have the upper hand, winning 15 games while Delhi have emerged victorious in 12 encounters. However, it is DC who have been the better in recent history, winning the final four fixtures between them.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Match 29 Key Players

KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi will be the key players for Punjab Kings in this encounter while the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will play a crucial role for Delhi Capitals heading into the game.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Match 29 Mini Battles

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada will be the battle to watch out for in the RR vs SRH match while Prithvi Shaw vs Mohammad Shami is another key mini-battle to keep eyes on.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Match 29 Venue and Match Timing

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 02 (Sunday). The match will be an evening clash in a double-header Sunday and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held half an hour before match time.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Match 29 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) match on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Likely Playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/WK), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

