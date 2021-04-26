Match 21 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26). After winning their opening clash of this season, Eoin Morgan’s KKR suffered four consecutive defeats and are occupying last place in the team standings. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s men defeated Mumbai Indians in their last outing after losing three games on the trot. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other PBKS vs KKR match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle in the ranks, PBKS have one of the most destructive batting orders this season, but their bowling has been an area of concern. While Mohammed Shami has been impressive, the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Riley Meredith need to perform from the front. On the other hand, KKR need to solve their middle-order woes to go up in the standings. Hence, veterans like Dinesh Karthik and captain Eoin Morgan need to contribute to the batting department. Ahead of the crucial fixture, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side. PBKS vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26).The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the PBKS vs KKR match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

