The first phase of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is over, and now the action moves to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be the first game at the venue this season, and it would be interesting to see what the condition will offer. After suffering three straight defeats, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their last outing and must be confident. On the other hand, KKR, after losing their first game, faced four consecutive losses and is tottering at the last place. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know about IPL 2021 match 21. PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head

In 27 meetings between these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious 18 times while Punjab Kings have won just 9 matches.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 21, Key Players

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami continue to hold key for Punjab Kings while in Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell are the key players. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 21, Mini Battles

Mayank Agarwal vs Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill vs Mohammed Shami are the the mini battles to watch out for in the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 21Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will be held on April 26 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs KKR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the PBKS vs KKR match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shamim Arshdeep Singh.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

