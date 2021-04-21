Punjab Kings are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match 14 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21 (Wednesday). After starting the season with a win, PBKS suffered two back-to-back defeats and are holding the penultimate spot in the team standings. SRH’s situation is even worse as they are yet to open their account in the points table, and they must put their best foot forward in the upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other PBKS vs SRH match details, please scroll down to get all the necessary details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Not to forget, this is an afternoon fixture and tackling the Chennai head would be a different challenge. Punjab Kings can make some notable changes in their bowling line-up, with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jhye Richardson being expensive in previous games. Hence, Chris Jordan and Ravi Bishnoi might take the field. On the other hand, SRH need to solve their middle-order woes to go up in the team standings. Kane Williamson is all but likely to get a place in the line-up. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information. PBKS vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).