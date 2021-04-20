The Match 14 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 would see Punjab Kings (PBKS) going head-to-head against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21). It is an afternoon fixture and both sides are raring to get a win under their belt. While Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to open their account in the team standings after three games, KL Rahul’s men are holding the penultimate position with mere one win in three outings. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 16 times. Punjab have won five times while Sunrisers have emerged victorious 11 times.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 15, Key Players

Punjab Kings will be looking forward to their captain KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. In SRH camp, all eyes will be on Rashid Khan and skipper David Warner.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 15, Mini Battles

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner and Rashid Khan vs KL Rahul are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021, Match 15 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs SRH PL 2021 match 15 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The PBKS vs SRH match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena/Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Wridhimann Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

