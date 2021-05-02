Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 28 of IPL 2021. Both teams will hope to put their campaign back on track and get back in the race to make the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 2 (Sunday). Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table with only one win in six games while Rajasthan Royals have won two from six and are in the penultimate position. Meanwhile, fans looking for to watch the live telecast and free live streaming online of RR vs SRH match should scroll down for all information. RR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 28.

A day before their match against the Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad announced the sacking of David Warner as captain. Kane Williamson has replaced him as the SRH skipper for the remainder of the season. The team management also announced that there will be changes to their overseas personnel for the RR vs SRH match. Warner is likely to be dropped. The Royals have also been left depleted after losing four overseas players for different reasons. Sanju Samson’s side were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous game while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings. Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for Remainder of IPL 2021 Season.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will be played on May 02 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels will be live telecasting the RR vs SRH match live on television in India. Fans searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can catch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the RR vs SRH match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

