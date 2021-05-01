Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play each other in match 28 of IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 02 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to play their way back into contention for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals have won only two of their first six games while Sunrisers Hyderabad have one win. They occupy the final two berths in the IPL 2021 points table. Ahead of the RR vs SRH match, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) between both these sides, key players and mini-battles to watch out for and also the likely playing XI of both teams. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Punjab Kings Move to Fifth Spot With Win Over RCB.

RR vs SRH Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 13 times in IPL history and SRH lead the H2H records with seven wins while RR have won six games. Both teams won one each of their two league meetings last season but Sunrisers hold the upper hand having won four of the last six clashes between these sides.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28, Key Players

Sanju Samson and Chetan Sakariya will be the key players for the Rajasthan Royals while Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan will be the two most important players in the Hyderabad side.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28, Mini Battles

Chetan Sakariya vs David Warner will be the battle to watch out for in the RR vs SRH match while Joe Buttler vs Rashid Khan is another key mini-battle to keep eyes on.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 02 (Sunday). The match will be an afternoon clash in a double-header Sunday and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held half an hour before match time.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 28 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match on Star Sports. The game will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television in India. Fans searching for how to watch the RR vs SRH match free live streaming online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul/Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

