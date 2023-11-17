The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has finally reached it's climax after a month of exciting cricketing action involving ten participating teams all over the world. After some breath-taking and thrilling encounters, India and Australia are the two teams who have made it to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India is in great form and they have made to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final undefeated. Australia have faced an initial stutter, but under the able leadership of Pat Cummins, they have turned around things and won eight matches in row to make it to the final. The India vs Australia high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup final will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad On November 19. Ahead of the match, there will also be a ceremony to make the memorable event further cherishing. What Happens if India vs Australia Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad? Who Will Lift the Title?

When and Where is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ceremony? Know Venue, Date and Time

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final ceremony which is set to be hosted just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia is slated to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad. The event has a start time of 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be followed by an event in the mid-innings break which is scheduled to start from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

All You Need to Know About the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Ceremony

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final ceremony will be hosted in four parts as India bids it's final goodbye to what has been an astounding mega event of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The event will open with the Indian Air Force conducting an air show, with a salute from the sky that has never been seen before. Suryakiran Acrobatic Team, which is the only 9 hawk acrobatic team in Asia, lead by flight commander and deputy team leader wing commander Sidesh Kartik will display their amazing skills in air for the fans for ten minutes. IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Here’s What Happened When India Faced Australia in Summit Clash of 2003 CWC (Watch Video Highlights).

In the mid-inning show, the Parade of the Champions will take place. It is a historic moment as all the previous ICC Cricket World Cup winning captains including MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev will be honoured in the biggest ever arena in cricket. They will take a nostalgic dive into the memories of their winning moment with a 20 sec reel highlights of the winning moment as they are honoured in front of the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

That will be followed by a live performance of Pritam with his group of 500 dancers performing on Dil Jashn Bole, the title song of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and other popular Bollywood songs. The ICC has also planned to sign off the farewell with a laser magic production to display the name of the World Cup-winning team with a trophy. Finally, the Champions of the event will be crowned with 1200 drones creating magic in the night sky.

All included, it is going to be the ultimate experience for a cricket fan as they await the champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A never-seen-before air salute, a musical journey followed by the stories of the heroes from the past and some beautiful visuals is going to make their time a memorable one at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

