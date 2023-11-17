India and Australia are set for a massive showdown as they go up against each other in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Both teams have been supremely dominant in this edition of the World Cup and now, it is time to make that one final push to grab the title for which they have been battling for, so long. India have been the best team so far in terms of performance with the Men in Blue yet to suffer a defeat. Australia on the other hand, crashed to losses in their first two matches but managed to win eight games on the trot to secure a spot in the final. An epic encounter awaits fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. But what happens if it rains in Ahmedabad on that day? Before, During and After! As India Plays Australia in Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Here’s an Interesting Trivia Related to IND vs AUS Fixtures

Fortunately for fans, there is no forecast of rain in Ahmedabad on November 19. No downpour is likely to hamper proceedings in this game which is set to be attended by a massive crowd. Having said that, weather is something that is always unpredictable and fans would hope that the forecast remains right and no rain clouds appear on the day of the final. So far, rain has led to only one game being washed out--the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Bengaluru which the Green Shirts won via the DLS method. The South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal also was interrupted by rain but eventually, fans in Kolkata got to watch a full match between the two teams. Ahmedabad Hotel Tariff Skyrockets to Rs 1 Lakh for a Night’s Stay Ahead of India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

What Happens if India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Is Washed Out?

It would be an extremely unfortunate thing if rain ends up leaving a mark on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. India and Australia both are in-form sides and an exciting clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, fans would not need to worry if rain washes out the India vs Australia match on November 19. The ICC, in an earlier announcement, had stated that there would be reserve days for the semifinal and final of the World Cup. In that case, the India vs Australia match will resume on November 20.

In an extremely rare scenario of the reserve day getting washed out as well, India will win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy as they finished higher on the points table. The Men in Blue had finished with nine wins in as many matches, having 18 points and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.570.

