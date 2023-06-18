India is all set to host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starting from October. 10 teams from around the world will compete in an intense battle to decide who rises on top. Top cricketers from all these participating nations will be in action and they are very careful about their 'weapons' which is their bat which can launch even the most unplayable deliveries from the bowlers into the stands. Some use heavy bats for better power hitting and bigger sweet spots while some use a lighter one for better pickup and easy swing. Till now the practice has been to use English willows in the 50-Over World Cup competitions. But now, report emerges with the suggestion that a few nations are expected to use Kashmir willow bats in this World Cup. Pakistan Reportedly Requests Venue Swap For Matches Against Afghanistan and Australia in ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Cricketers from six-nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka, are expected to play with Kashmir willow instead of English willow in the World Cup matches. “Kashmir willow has arrived. It is for the first time in the 50 over cricket world cup that some international players will pick bats made of Kashmir willow. Earlier it was just English willow,” said Fayaz Ahmad Dar, president of cricket bat manufacturing association of Kashmir. “For the past couple of years, the Kashmir willow has occasionally made its presence felt in T20 world cups. Earlier, we also supplied bats for IPL,” he added.

One of the pioneers to brand and market Kashmir willow is south Kashmir’s Fawzul Kabir, an MBA and the 31-year-old owner of GR8 sports in Sangam, Anantnag. “A few players in the past two T20 World Cups used Kashmir willow and now it will debut in 50 Over World Cup this year. Players from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, UAE and Oman are going to play with our bats,” said Kabir. “I worked on its promotion, development and technical advancement for the past 13 years and also got ICC approval. Last year one of our bats was able to hit the biggest six of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. We proved to the world that there is an alternative to English willow in the form of Kashmir willow,” he added.

Kabir said the bat producing companies in India use “English willow” then tag them as “made in India.” “In their case the money of raw material goes back to England even after 77 years of independence. On the other hand, this Kashmir product is 100 percent made in India with the main cleft coming from Kashmir, handle comes from Jalandhar or Andaman and Nicobar, sticker from Meerut and fibre from Kolkata,” he added. Indian Cricket Stars Always 'Try to Create Pressure On You' Reveals Umpire Nitin Menon Ahead of his Ashes 2023 Umpiring Stint.

Kashmir has been producing bats for over 100 years now but has hardly been marketed to international customers as Kashmir brand until now. Outside companies would take Kashmir bats without labels then tag brands on them on their own. Now Kashmiris are themselves producing, branding and marketing the Kashmir willow. Now, Jammu and Kashmir is eagerly waiting for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup not just because of sheer fandom for the game but also something that they made with their hands with love will also debut at the biggest world stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).