The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to be hosted by India starting from October. Pakistan cricket team are a contender this time in the competition with their recent good record in the ODI's. They have also performed well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, making to the semifinals in one of them and finishing up as the runners-up in 2022. This time Pakistan are very careful that with conditions favouring them, they should not slip up and end the competition as the winners. As we await the official release of schedule from the ICC, it has been reported that Pakistan's data analysts are examining the data concerning the venues offered to them in the World Cup and after going through the process, Pakistan Cricket Board has requested a change of venue in few of their matches. ‘Governments Only Can Take Decisions’ PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Throws Pakistan’s Participation in ODI World Cup 2023 Into Uncertainty.

As per the report, the request for the change of venue has been for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match which is to be hosted in Chennai and also the match against India which is initially proposed to be hosted by Ahmedabad. Pakistan analysts after examining venue data, raised specific objections have been for various reasons. They believe India has intentionally proposed matches in venues where the Pakistan team may encounter challenges related to pitch conditions, practice facilities, and travel arrangements. This has forced discussions and further analysis by the relevant parties involved. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Coming Soon! Here's How to Access With Fixtures Synced Directly Into Your Calendar.

According to the analysts examining the data of the venues, Chennai's pitch, which is well known for the assistance it offers to the spinners can go against them given Afghanistan possess some quality spinners up their ranks. Pakistan has requested to relocate their match against Australia to Chennai and their match against Afghanistan to Bengaluru. However, Pakistan's current stance is to seek permission from their government before making any commitments in this regard.

