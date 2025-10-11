Mumbai, October 11: Australia’s unbeaten start to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup has been built on resilience rather than perfection, and pacer Kim Garth believes that’s a sign of strength. Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated showdown against India in Visakhapatnam, Garth said the group was buoyed by the belief that their best cricket is still to come. Australia Women Beat Pakistan Women by 107 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Beth Mooney’s Century and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Register Second Win.

“We haven’t been at our best just yet,” Garth told cricket.com.au. “I don’t think we’ve clicked and played a complete game, which is probably ominous for other teams — we’ve won two games without being at our best, but we’ve found a way to get it done. Hopefully, we can put our best foot forward on Sunday and have that complete performance.”

Garth has been central to Australia’s adaptability in this World Cup — not just with the ball, where her role is well-established, but with the bat, where she has surprised many. Typically listed at No.9 or 10, Garth has made crucial lower-order contributions in both of Australia’s wins, underlining the importance of batting depth in a tournament where spin and seam-friendly conditions have tested even the strongest top orders.

In the opener against New Zealand in Indore, Garth partnered Ashleigh Gardner for a 69-run stand that lifted Australia past 300, scoring a composed 38 off 37 balls and unveiling a deft ramp shot along the way. Against Pakistan in Colombo, she held firm in a tense situation, helping Beth Mooney rebuild from 7/76 with a vital stand that soaked up pressure and stalled Pakistan’s momentum. Beth Mooney Scores Fifth Century in WODIs, Australia Batter Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

“It’s been really nice to be able to contribute with the bat and spend a bit of time in the middle, which isn’t something I’ve done a lot for this team,” Garth said. “Batting with Ash was so cool, and the other day with Moons — I didn’t love being out there chewing up balls, but I knew my job was just to stay and help her get us to a good total.”

Kim Garth’s quiet consistency reflects a broader World Cup trend — lower-order batters stepping up under pressure. Australia’s Alana King recently made history with an unbeaten 51 against Pakistan, the highest-ever score by a woman batting at No.10 or lower in ODIs. Elsewhere, Richa Ghosh’s 94 and Nadine de Klerk’s 84 not out have further highlighted the value of depth in the order.

“Those lower-order partnerships have been very important, not just for us but for all teams,” Garth said. “That’s what makes this team so strong — the depth we have. It’s played a massive role in this tournament already.”

