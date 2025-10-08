Australia women's national cricket team batter Beth Mooney slammed her fifth century in Women's ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached the glorious milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Pakistan women's national cricket team in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. This is Beth Mooney's first hundred in World Cups. The 31-year-old's fighting knock helped the Australian Women cross the 200-run mark after they slumped to 76/7 at one stage. Beth Mooney made 109 runs off 114 deliveries. Fatima Sana Dismisses Phoebe Litchfield With Splendid Catch off Her Own Bowling During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Beth Mooney Scores Fifth Century in WODIs

Fifth ODI 💯 for Beth Mooney and what a crucial time to bring it up 👏 Watch her in action at #CWC25, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EGX8owXgNw — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2025

