The Australia women's national cricket team secured a 107-run dominant victory over the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. Australia Women's batter Beth Mooney was named Player of the Match for her superb century. Batting first, Australia Women reached 221/9 in 50 overs. At one point, Australia Women's were at 115/8. However, Mooney notched up her fifth WODI hundred and first in World Cups. She made 109 runs off 114 deliveries. Alana King smashed an unbeaten 51 runs off 49 balls as the defending champions reached a respectable total. While defending, Kim Garth (3/14), Megan Schutt (2/25), and Annabel Sutherland (2/15) had brilliant outings with the ball as Pakistan Women were bundled out for 114 runs and lost the match by 107 runs. Beth Mooney Scores Fifth Century in WODIs, Australia Batter Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Second Victory for Australia Women!

Defending champions Australia show their resilience to overcome a shaky start against Pakistan 👊#CWC25#AUSvPAK 📝: https://t.co/E8HnOrwq6Ypic.twitter.com/Oj31NwTrOV — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2025

