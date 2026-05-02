Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first in tonight’s CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico against Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. With both sides battling to keep their playoff aspirations alive in Match 44 of IPL 2026, the strategic use of the Impact Player rule is expected to be a defining factor on a dry Chepauk surface. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

The hosts have handed a debut to all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, while their bowling attack features the mystery spin of Noor Ahmad and the pace of Mukesh Choudhary. The Yellow Army has named a versatile list of substitutes, including Akeal Hosein and Sarfaraz Khan. If the pitch shows significant turn, Hosein could be introduced early in the first innings. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs

Kartik Sharma

Akeal Hosein

Sarfaraz Khan

Matthew Short

Gurjapneet Singh

Since Mumbai are batting first, their tactical substitution is likely to occur during the innings break. Having handed a debut cap to 33-year-old uncapped spinner Raghu Sharma, the visitors may bring him on as an Impact Player during the second innings to exploit the turn available at Chepauk. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?.

Mumbai Indians XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs

Raj Bawa

Raghu Sharma

Mayank Rawat

Shardul Thakur

Ashwani Kumar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).