The anticipation surrounding MS Dhoni’s return to the field has been extended once again as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is set to miss CSK vs MI IPL 2026 'El Clasico' against the Mumbai Indians. While fans at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium had hoped to see the former captain in action, persistent fitness concerns and a deliberate team strategy have kept the 44-year-old on the sidelines. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?

The primary hurdle to Dhoni’s participation remains a stubborn calf injury. Initially sidelined before the start of the 2026 campaign, Dhoni suffered a significant setback when he tweaked the muscle again during a pre-season warm-up game. Head coach Stephen Fleming described the injury as 'tough', noting that rushing the recovery could lead to a season-ending tear.

While Dhoni has been an active participant in training sessions and has reportedly been increasing his running speeds in the nets, he has yet to give the medical staff the 'green signal' for match-day intensity.

One of the most discussed aspects of Dhoni’s season has been his physical absence from the dugout during match days. Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey recently revealed that this is a conscious, selfless decision by Dhoni to avoid becoming a 'distraction' for the squad. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?.

Hussey explained that Dhoni is concerned that the intense focus from television cameras and the crowd would shift the spotlight away from the active players. By staying away from the venue on match days, Dhoni aims to ensure that Ruturaj Gaikwad and the rest of the team can focus entirely on their performance without the external pressure that typically accompanies his presence.

Tonight’s encounter marks a rare moment in IPL history where both MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma are absent due to injury. With Mumbai Indians also missing Sharma due to a hamstring strain, the rivalry enters a transitional phase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).