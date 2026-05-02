Mumbai Indians have been dealt a significant setback in the high-profile CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico against Chennai Super Kings, with veteran opener Rohit Sharma ruled out of the fixture. The 39-year-old’s absence from the 'El Clasico' at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium was confirmed during the toss by captain Hardik Pandya. This marks just the second occasion where the former captain will miss the league’s most anticipated rivalry. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?

The primary reason for Rohit Sharma's absence is a hamstring strain sustained while batting during Mumbai's home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month. The Mumbai Indians medical team has opted for a cautious approach, prioritising his long-term availability for the remainder of the season over risking further aggravation in tonight’s match.

In MI's last home match, Pandya confirmed that Sharma will take a few more games to reach match fitness, despite the player constantly taking part in tests and traveling with the squad. CSK vs MI Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Before his injury, the opener had scored 137 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 165. Rohit’s absence comes at a critical juncture for the Mumbai Indians. Currently eighth in the standings with just four points, the five-time champions are in desperate need of a victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).