Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 70 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens. For the hosts, a resounding victory is essential to keep their narrow playoff hopes alive, dependent on final league permutations. Conversely, Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals have already been eliminated from top-four contention and are playing for pride in their final fixture of the season. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

With Kolkata fielding first, both coaching staffs have tailored their benches to maximize the Impact Player rule based on the projected second-innings conditions.

KKR XI : Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Finn Allen

Sarthak Ranjan

Vaibhav Arora

Ramandeep Singh

Rahul Tripathi

KKR’s bench features Finn Allen and Ramandeep Singh, offering crucial batting firepower for the upcoming run chase. Conversely, Delhi have listed Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav as options to bolster their middle order or bowling attack. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

DC XI : Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs

Tripurana Vijay

Sameer Rizvi

Vipraj Nigam

Nitish Rana

Kuldeep Yadav

The Eden Gardens surface is expected to trigger a heavy amount of dew later in the evening, making a deep batting lineup crucial for the run chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).