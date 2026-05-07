Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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The strategic dimension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 takes centre stage tonight as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announce their tactical substitutes for Match 50. With the Ekana Stadium pitch traditionally offering assistance to spinners and slower-ball specialists, the choice of Impact Players could prove decisive in a contest with high stakes for both franchises. LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the match looking to solidify their top-three standing, while a struggling Lucknow side is fighting for mathematical survival in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Player Options

The home side has named a balanced list of substitutes that provides captain Rishabh Pant with flexibility across both departments. Most notably, the inclusion of Mayank Yadav on the bench suggests the team may look to unleash his raw pace as a mid-innings shock factor if the surface retains enough bounce. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Impact Subs: Mayank Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan. Given the slow nature of the Lucknow track, Manimaran Siddharth remains a primary candidate to be subbed in during the second innings if LSG are defending a total. His left-arm orthodox spin is well-suited to the conditions. Conversely, should the top order falter, the explosive Abdul Samad could be called upon to provide late-innings impetus. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Player Options Rajat Patidar’s RCB has opted for a bench that prioritises batting depth and versatile bowling options. The presence of international powerhouse Tim David among the substitutes indicates a clear strategy to bolster the finishing overs.

Impact Subs: Jordan Cox, Tim David, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer.

Tim David, known for his ability to clear the ropes in the death overs, is likely to be the preferred tactical switch if RCB find themselves needing a late-innings surge. Additionally, Venkatesh Iyer provides an experienced batting alternative, while Vicky Ostwal offers a spin option should the pitch show significant turn as the game progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).