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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches a significant milestone tonight as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50. The encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium comes at a time when the points table is increasingly congested, following Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent surge to the top. With the 19:30 IST start time approaching, fans are preparing to follow the action through a digital landscape that has been transformed by recent media mergers. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

LSG vs RCB: Match Details and Venue

Tonight’s fixture is the second meeting between the two sides this season. In their previous encounter at Bengaluru, RCB emerged victorious by five wickets.

Feature Details Match Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 50) Date Thursday, 7 May 2026 Time 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST) Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The Ekana pitch has been one of the lowest-scoring venues in IPL 2026, with an average first-innings score of around 155. The slow, dry surface traditionally rewards spinners and bowlers with effective variations in pace.

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming on JioHotstar

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2025, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital destination for IPL 2026. Fans can stream the LSG vs RCB match live on the JioHotstar app or website. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs RCB IPL 2026.

The platform offers several high-tech viewing options:

4K Resolution: Available for users with compatible devices and high-speed connections.

MaxView: A vertical viewing mode designed specifically for mobile users.

Multi-Cam: Allows viewers to switch between different camera angles, including a dedicated "Champion's Feed."

Regional Commentary: The match is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

LSG vs RCB TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

For those who prefer traditional linear television, the Star Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for IPL 2026 in India. The match will be aired across several channels to cater to diverse linguistic audiences.

The primary channels include Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated feeds for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. High-definition (HD) versions of these channels are also available for an enhanced viewing experience.

Today's match is a study in contrasts. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, currently sit in the top three with 12 points and a superior Net Run Rate of +1.420. A victory tonight would strengthen their bid for a top-two finish.

Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, find themselves at the opposite end of the table in 10th place. Having won only two of their nine matches, LSG must win all their remaining games to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).