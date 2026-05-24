Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. For the visitors, the equation is absolute: a victory seals a spot in the top four and confirms their playoff qualification. Mumbai, already eliminated from the tournament race, are playing purely for pride in their final league fixture of the season. You can read Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Conversely, Mumbai’s management has loaded their bench with domestic batting talent, including former captain Rohit Sharma, who, in all likelihood, will come in the second innings for MI as their premier opener.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Mayank Rawat

Robin Minz

Krish Bhagat

Trent Boult Rajasthan have strategically kept their premier all-rounder Ravindhra Jadeja among the substitutes. The left-hander, who has been a solid performer with the ball this season, is expected to be subbed in during the second innings to bolster the Royals' bowling power during their defence. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs

Ravindra Jadeja

Sushant Mishra

Aman Rao Perala

Ravi Bishnoi

Tushar Deshpande

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).