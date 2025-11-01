India is all set to take on Australia in the third T20I on November 02, 2025 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After two games in the five-match series, Australia is leading 1-0. The first match got washed out due to rain and in the second game, Australia managed to edge past India. India batted first in the game and suffered a batting collapse with Josh Hazlewood troubling them. Only Abhishek Sharma kept firing at one end and scored a half-century. With support from Harshit Rana, he powered India to a competitive total but it was too less to trouble Australia, who despite difficulties, made to the finishing line. India will look to come back in the series in the third T20I as a loss will hurt them further. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Ace India Batter Suffered Spleen Laceration Injury, BCCI Provides Positive Health Bulletin (See Post).

India will be relying on the players who can deal with pace bowling well to break the shackles infused by Josh Hazlewood and Xavier Bartlett with the new ball. Shubman Gill has not been in good touch throughout the series and Suryakumar Yadav has not showed his best potential in T20Is for a while now. They will have to step up as well. Coach Gautam Gambhir will also have to rethink his bowling combinations given India are playing Shivam Dube in place of one specialist bowler. The India vs Australia series has faced significant rain interruptions throughout the series. Fans eager to know whether it will rain during the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at Hobart, will get the entire information here.

Hobart Weather Updates Live Report for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025

Hopeful news for the fans. Although there is chances of rain during the India vs Australia third T20I 2025, it is not a big percentage. The sky is going to stay mostly cloudy during the duration of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI and the precipitation chances will range between 3-14% during the duration of the game. The match is expected to start in due time as there is no chances of rain in the initial phase of the game. The humidity is going to range between 43-63% and the temperature will be on the colder side, ranging from 19-23 degree celsius. Gautam Gambhir Criticised, Harshit Rana Trolled As Indian Cricket Team Lose IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 (See Reactions).

Bellerive Oval Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 3rdT20I 2025

Like every other Australian surface, bowlers are expected to get nip and bounce with the new ball in hand, If they are tall and can hit the deck hard, the pitch will provide them steep rise and movement making it difficult for batters to play across the line shots. Eventually the pitch eases out and the stroke play becomes easier. The bounce gets more even and batters can lineup the bowlers. They will need to be patient and cautious in the initial stages to be impactful.

