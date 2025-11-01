The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have provided the latest health bulletin regarding Shreyas Iyer, who has been discharged from the Sydney hospital following a spleen laceration injury, which put the cricketer in a near-death position in the ICU. The BCCI confirmed in their presser that Iyer is stable and is recovering well. However, the middle-order batter will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultation and will return home when permitted by medics. The injury occurred during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 while fielding, resulting in Iyer’s unfortunate internal bleeding. Shreyas Iyer Shares First Message for Fans Since Spleen Laceration Injury, Says ‘Getting Better Every Passing Day’ (See Post)

Shreyas Iyer Discharged

🚨 Medical update on Shreyas Iyer The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today. Details 🔽 | #TeamIndia https://t.co/g3Gg1C4IRw — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2025

