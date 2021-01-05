India and Australia will like to start the year 2021 on a winning note as they lock horns in the third Test of the four-match series. The high-voltage encounter gets underway on January 7 (Wednesday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the series being perfectly poised at 1-1, the winner of the upcoming game will take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Hence, both teams must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Ajinkya Rahane’s men must be high on confidence after their eight-wicket triumph in the Boxing Day Test. At the same time, the home team – who won the first Test by eight wickets as well – are aiming redemption. Meanwhile, here you will find all the key players you must pick in their Dream11 fantasy teams XI for IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

Openers David Warner and Will Pucovski have been added back in the Australian squad and are all but likely to feature in the playing XI. On the other hand, Warner’s counterpart Rohit Sharma is also set to take the field in whites. While nothing much can separate the batting strength of two sides, Aussies are head and shoulders above the visitors in the bowling department. After Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav has also been ruled out of the series. Hence, India is all set to welcome yet another debutant in Navdeep Saini or T Natarajan. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the players who deserve a place in your fantasy team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane

The stand-in Indian captain has brilliantly filled Virat Kohli’s shoes as his recent hundred in MCG will be remembered for a long time. Rahane has used all his experience in the previous two games and didn’t look in much trouble against the thunderbolts of Aussie pacers. Also, it seems like leadership responsibilities has brought the best out of him. Hence, we can expect another big knock from the veteran batsman.

Ravi Ashwin

The talismanic off-spinner has been at the peak of his prowess in this series as one can contact Steve Smith to verify the fact. Ashwin tormented the third-ranked Test batsman with his turning deliveries and accounted for his wicket twice. As the Sydney track is known to favour spinners in the latter half, the offie should be inducted in your Dream11 team. Not to forget, Ashwin can contribute with the bat as well.

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne has been one of those very few Aussie batsmen who have got regular starts in this series. Although the youngster is yet to play a match-defining knock, he has a couple of 40s under his belt and a big knock might well be round the corner. Notably, he smashed a double century against New Zealand in his last Test outing at SCG and he won’t mind replicating his heroics.

Pat Cummins

You really need a strong reason to leave the top-ranked Test bowler from your fantasy team. Cummins has been at his lethal best in this series and will like to extend his sensational run. While he has troubled the batsman with the brand new red cherry, the pacer has exploited reverse swing from the old ball. All these factors makes Cummins a must-pick in your fantasy team.

Mitchell Starc

Cummins’ partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc has also done enough to get a place in your fantasy team. He has been almost unplayable with the new ball as the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal had a torrid tour so far. With the Sydney track expected to be greenish, the left-arm speedster would be licking his lips to take the ball in hand.

