A lot will be on stakes when Australia and India lock horns in the third Test of the four-match series at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The encounter gets underway on January 7 and both sides would like to start 2021 on a winning note. As of now, the series is perfectly poised at 1-1 and the winner of the third game will get an unassailable 2-1 lead. India – who won the Boxing Day Test match by eight wickets – must be cloud nine. At the same, Tim Paine’s men are seeking redemption. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs AUS match. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Preview.

Both teams are expected to make changes in their playing XI with big players coming in the side. While dashing opener David Warner is all but likely to take the field, his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma will also grace the field amid the bio-bubble breach controversy. India are also set to welcome another debutant in the form of T Natarajan or Navdeep Saini with Umesh Yadav ruled out of the remaining fixtures with an injury. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. ‘Have a Couple of Plans for Calm, Collected Ajinkya Rahane’, Says Nathan Lyon.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Shubman Gill (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Ajinkya Rahane (IND) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Cameron Green (AUS) and R Ashwin (IND) should ideally be selected as all-rounders for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Cameron Green (AUS), R Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS).

Pat Cummins (AUS) should be the captain of your Dream11 team with Ajinkya Rahane (IND) occupying the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).