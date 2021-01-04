The India vs Australia four-match series is currently levelled at one each. Australia won the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval while India bounced back to emerge victorious at Melbourne. The series is now nicely poised and both teams will be pushing for a win to take an unassailable lead in the series. Both India and Australia are likely to make some changes to their playing XIs. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021: ‘Have a Couple of Plans for Calm, Collected Ajinkya Rahane’, Says Nathan Lyon.

For India opener Rohit Sharma is back and he is likely to feature in the playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal. For Australia, dashing opener David Warner is likely to be fit for the SCG Test. Will Pucovski is another likely addition in the team with Joe Burns and Travis Head being shown the exit door.

IND vs AUS Tests Head-to-Head

India and Australia have faced each other 100 times in Tests. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 43 wins, while India have won 29 of those. 27 matches have ended in draw while one Test finished as a tie. Out of the 100 Tests between these two teams, 50 have been played in Australia. Apparently, home team has won 30 matches while India just eight Tests. 12 Test matches between these two teams in Australia have ended in draw. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021: James Pattinson Ruled Out of Third Test Against India Due to Injury.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Key Players

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for India in this decisive Test. In Australian camp, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc will be the key players to watch out for.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Mini Battles

Ravi Ashwin has troubled Steve Smith thus far in the series and it will be interesting to see how Smith responds this time around. Pat Cummins will be looking to unsettle Cheteshwar Pujara early on and it will be a good contest as well.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Venue

The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The Sydney Test will have a capacity of about 10,000 per day after new attendance caps.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Match Timings

The third game of the series between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 pm local time.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks hold the official broadcasting rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The 3rd Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

