In T20Is, India routed England 4-1. Now, both teams will clash in a three-match ODI series, which will serve as a precursor for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for the Men in Blue and the Three Lions later this month. India will look to realign themselves with the ODI format, having played a 50-over match in August last year in Sri Lanka, which they lost unexpectedly. On the other, England recently had a successful campaign in ODI in the West Indies in November, making them a more settled side. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unleash Array of Shots in Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Against England (Watch Video).

This series holds more importance for India, with the futures of veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja at stake, who will need to come back from a horrible BGT 2024-25 and make their performance do all the talking ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is expected to the final test for these players before the selectors pass the baton to the younger lot. The squad has players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya, who look all ready to take Indian cricket into the next phase, but will need to prove themselves yet again.

England, too, will want to rework their path moving forward, having tasted failure in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and need to fine-tune their team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a trophy that is still eluding the inventors of the game. Joe Root and Jos Buttler will be under the pump to perform, and like other Indian veterans prove their mettle in Asian conditions.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

India national cricket team and England national cricket team have clashed against each other in 107 One-Day internationals, where Men in Blue have come out victorious 58 times while the Three Lions have seen success in 44 games, with three ending in no -results, and two being tied.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Key Players

Ben Duckett Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Joe Root Adil Rashid Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Key Battles

Ben Duckett has been in solid form lately, and with more time and paced cricket in ODI, the opener can play the role of an anchor for England. Arshdeep Singh has been India's go-to bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and will want to make an impact in ODIs as well, with the star pacer unavailable. Joe Root is the fulcrum of England's batting and will want to get match time in the middle ahead of CT 2025. Kuldeep Yadav, too, is making a return and will look to regain form interesting, making this contest quite palpable.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler Exchange Jerseys After IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series, Ex-Rajasthan Royals Teammates Share Fun Nicknames for Each Other (See Pic).

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series is Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option on Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG ODI 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Singh, Washington Sundar

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

