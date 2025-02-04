India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and England white-ball captain Jos Buttler exchanged jerseys after the conclusion of the five-match T20I series. The ex-Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates named each other with fun names. Buttler shared the Instagram story of Sanju Samson on his handle. The two ace cricketers share a great bond and have played for the Rajasthan-based franchise in the Indian Premier League from 2018 to 2024. Samson will continue to captain the Royals in the 2025 edition, whereas Buttler will play for Gujarat Titans. Sanju Samson Hits Jofra Archer for a Six off the First Ball of IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Receives Applause From Bollywood Star Aamir Khan in Attendance at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

Jos Butter and Sanju Samson. (Photo credits: Instagram/josbuttler)

