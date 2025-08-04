Mumbai, August 4: Former England cricketer David Lloyd believes the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has cost India crucial moments in the ongoing Test series in England. As the fifth Test at The Oval comes to conclusion on Monday, with England needing 35 runs and India four wickets, Lloyd suggested that India might have fared better had their seasoned campaigners been around. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Ricky Ponting Lambasts Mohammed Siraj for Costly Fielding Blunder, Says ‘He Wasn’t Thinking at All’.

“India have been very impressive over the series, but they haven’t won the main moments. If Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli were playing, I think the outcome would have been different,” Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column. Certain players sniff out the main moments and are proactive rather than reactive. Ben Stokes is fabulous at that. India will be scratching their heads thinking how on earth they could lose this 3-1.”

Trailing 1-2 and defending 374 in the final innings, India had England reeling at 337/6 by stumps on Day 4. What had looked like a straightforward chase at 301/3 turned tense after quick wickets, including those of centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root. The resurgence gave India a glimmer of hope, but bad light and rain cut play short, forcing a series-deciding finale on Day 5.

Lloyd acknowledged the turning tide and said weather played into England’s hands just in time. “The break came at the right time for England because India were throwing the kitchen sink at it, and all of a sudden, the scoreboard stopped moving. India needs to be right on it because the ball is swinging. And just to add to the drama, the new ball is due in a few overs. Will India take it? What drama, what theatre,” he added. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Morne Morkel Reflects on India’s Late Fightback Against England on Day 4, Says ‘Can’t Afford To Throw In the Towel’.

While India going through a leadership transition - Shubman Gill captaining a side without Kohli and Rohit - England face their own questions, particularly around Ollie Pope’s form. After a century in the first Test at Headingley, Pope has struggled, with just 200 runs in the last four matches.

“The simple fact is that Ollie Pope’s place in this side is vulnerable. Take out the runs against Ireland and Zimbabwe and his return is very modest. His average in the fourth innings of a Test is 16.7, and for a number three, that is nowhere near enough,” Lloyd pointed out.

In contrast, Harry Brook’s match-turning 111 under pressure has not only solidified his role but sparked calls for a future leadership role.

“Michael Vaughan said he would prefer Harry Brook as vice-captain, and I agree. Brook is assured of a place in this side and looks a leader. He would naturally feed off Stokes,” Lloyd added.

