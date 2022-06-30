The fifth re-scheduled test between England (ENG) and India (IND) is set to start from 1 July (Friday) to 5 July (Tuesday) 2022. The test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, which was originally programmed to be played at Old-Trafford Manchester in 2021 and will commence at 03:30 PM IST. India lead the series 2-1 so far. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England and India's fifth test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs England Cricket Match in Birmingham

India will be focussing on putting an end to the final test on a high note by winning or either eyeing a draw to clinch the series after 15 years at England. Indian team is currently struggling due to injuries as a top player like KL Rahul has been ruled out of the team due to injury. Also, another concern has been raised of whether captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19, will be playing or not. Meanwhile, England under their new captain Ben Stokes have entered into a new era and the team is in exemplary form currently as they recently thrashed the World test champions New Zealand 3-0. The hosts will be hoping to end the much anticipated rescheduled test match by winning, hence drawing the series.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishab Pant (IND), and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Zak Crawley (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND) and Joe Root (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Ben Stokes (ENG) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and James Anderson (ENG) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishab Pant (IND), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Zak Crawley (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), James Anderson (ENG).

Joe Root (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

