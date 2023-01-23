With yet another series win within a month, Team India will now eye a whitewash when they take on New Zealand in the third and last ODI of the three-match series on January 24 (Tuesday) at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The starting time of the match is 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With hosts India already leading by 2-0, the final encounter between the two teams won't bear any decisive significance. Big Blow to Mohammed Shami, Court Directs Cricketer to Pay Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Rs 50 Thousand Financial Compensation Every Month.

The spark that went missing in the first ODI while defending a 350-run total, was high on display in the second ODI from the Indian bowling unit when they bundled the whole team on a paltry score of 108 runs. The Indian batting also looks in decent touch with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill providing well constructed start at the top, consistently. Virat Kohli had a phenomenal start to the year against Sri Lanka, however, the veteran batter has been unimpressive against New Zealand so far. The consistency with which Mohammed Siraj is providing the Indian side with a genuine pace support in absence of Jasprit Bumrah has been applausable along with Mohammed Shami who scalped three wickets in the second ODI.

As far as New Zealand is concerned, in absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the black caps looked unschooled in terms of tackling pressure in both the ODIs of the series against India. The back-to-back defeats at the hands of India in the ongoing series also cost New Zealand their top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Ranking. The plan of action from the black caps in the final ODI will be to take revenge and get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, for team India, a win in the third ODI will mean the Men-in-blue bag a consecutive series whitewash in a month.

IND vs NZ Head-to-head Record in ODI

The two teams have confronted in 118 ODIs thus far. India dominates with 57 wins, whereas, New Zealand have emerged victorious 50 times. One match was tied and 10 matches ended with no result.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Mitchell Santner Michael Bracewell

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Finn Allen vs Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli against Mitchell Santner are the mini battles to look forward to. India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2023, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on January 24 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. It will provide Live Telecast of the second ODI on Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide Live Stream of the 3rd ODI match between IND and NZ.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma ( C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

NZ Likely Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham ( c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).