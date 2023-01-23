India and New Zealand are set to clash in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. After a closely fought game in the 1st ODI, New Zealand took a heavy beating in the 2nd ODI from India and has already handed over an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series to India. Shubman Gill had a stellar series till now with the bat and his performance was well supported by Mohammed Siraj with the ball. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India seal win in another ODI series at home and now look at a clean sweep. The India vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24, 2023 (Tuesday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, we take a look at the Indore weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Among Indians Included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022.

Considering India is a contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home and the 50-over mega event being in less than a year’s time India have started their preparation of building a squad eyeing for it. As its consequence, they have decided to build a core team based on continuity on sustained performance. Players like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill have been given an opportunity and they have lived upto it till now. The lower order batting in the death overs is still an area of concern and India will surely look forward to work on it. Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar Pray for Rishabh Pant's Speedy Recovery at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pics).

Indore Weather

Expected weather in Indore at the time (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Indore on January 24, 2023 looks exciting for the fans. According to accuweather.com, it will be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius with no chance of precipitation at all. The humidity will be around 40 percent with a cloud cover of around 31 percent.

Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

Indian pitches are generally fast scoring. Holkar Stadium generally has a very batter-friendly deck with history of high scoring games. Added with the short dimension of the stadium, it will be very difficult for bowlers to contain runs. Batters will have value for strokes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).