After five long years, the fast-track court of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal has ruled in favour of Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan. The court has directed the Indian cricketer to pay Rs 50 thousand every month as financial compensation to Hasin on account of her domestic violence allegations against Shami. Reportedly, the cricketer's ex-wife is not content with the decision as she made an appeal for Rs 10 lakh compensation per month. She has confirmed that she will now appeal to higher courts.

Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami got married in 2014 and had a daughter. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long. In 2018, Hasin imposed allegation of domestic violence and match fixing on her husband Shami. Although Shami was cleared after investigation by BCCI and allowed to be part of the Indian cricket team, the court case ran for long five years and the summoning ended on January 18 with the hearing scheduled on Monday, January 23. Women's IPL: BCCI Set for Another Rs 4000 Crore Windfall at Team Auction.

During hearing the judge Anindita Gangopadhyay declared that Shami has to pay the amount before 10th of every month. The court also previously directed Shami to pay Rs 80 thousand for the care of their daughter. Although, the lawyer representing Hasin has cited the income tax report of Shami's income in the year 2020-21 as 7 crore 19 lakhs as a reason of him being capable to pay the 10 lakh per month compensation, it was rejected by the court.

