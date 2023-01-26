Team India (IND) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20I of the three-match series on January 27 (Friday) at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series With Wrist Pain: Reports.

After an emphatic ODI series win against New Zealand, hosts India will cash in the already generated momentum and lug it into the upcoming T20I series. The Indian contingent will once again attempt to venture with young playing XI led by Hardik Pandya for the T20I series, while, the regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be rested for same. As for as New Zealand is considered, along with Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, Tom Latham is an additional notable absentee in forthcoming T20I against India. Meanwhile, the stand-in captain Tom Latham will hand over the captaincy charge to Mitchell Santner for the upcoming T20I series against India.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Ishan Kishan (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters -Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounder.'Sholay 2 Coming Soon', Hardik Pandya Shares Frame With MS Dhoni As The Duo Ride On A Bike Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Arshdeep Singh (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Devon Conway (NZ), Ishan Kishan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Hardik Pandya (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Hardik Pandya (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).