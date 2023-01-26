As the Indian team visits Ranchi to play their first T20i against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya meets MS Dhoni at his hometown. The Indian all-rounder didn't miss the opportunity to visit the former Indian captain's house and shared a picture of the duo riding a bike from the collections of Dhoni with the caption, "Sholay 2 coming soon". The duo is well-known for their brotherly relations and the picture showed how strong their bond is. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya Dancing to ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ Is Best Thing on the Internet Today (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni Riding a Bike

Sholay 2 coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

