After a brilliant performance in the ODI series, India will now face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The first game is scheduled to take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday, January 27th. However now according to a report by Cricbuzz, Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series with wrist pain. The reports further suggest that the 25-year-old Indian international has now checked into the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further medical advice and rehabilitation. Babar Azam Wins ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award; Bags Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the New Zealand T20i series due to wrist pain. (Reported by Cricbuzz). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)