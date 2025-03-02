The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently ongoing in Pakistan and UAE. Since India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons, they are playing their matches in Dubai. India have won two of their three matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will take on New Zealand in the third of the group stage encounter on March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. They have been dominant in the first two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and gave them no chance to compete. India will look to win their next encounter against New Zealand too and enter the semifinal unbeaten. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 vs New Zealand: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs NZ Match in Dubai.

Shubman Gill has been a consistent opener for India in the ICC Champions Trophy so far. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer has also been among runs. New Zealand are also entering the competition after winning two games so far. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Latham are the inform players entering the game. Will Young has done well with the bat too. In absence of the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O Rourke has handled the responsibility of bowling and they have done well so far. India will look to counter their strong batting with their bowling lineup of Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham (NZ)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND), Will Young (NZ)

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND)

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Harshit Rana (IND).

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (IND). Rachin Ravindra (VC). IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Rested Against New Zealand; Arshdeep Singh May Replace Him.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Tom Latham (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Will Young (NZ), achin Ravindra (NZ), Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), itchell Santner (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Harshit Rana (IND).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).