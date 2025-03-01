What would India's playing XI look like in their last Group A match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? There have been a lot of questions of late on India's combination for their final group game with reports on some players not being totally fit, with concerns on Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami's fitness. However, KL Rahul brushed aside all such talk and stated that there were 'no concerns' related to fitness. With India already having qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, is it time to test some players from the bench? India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom were reported to be injured, participated in training alongside the others. But with India already having qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, one might see a couple of changes in the playing XI, especially in the bowling department. In this article, we shall take a look at how India's playing XI might be against New Zealand in their last Group A.

Top-Order: Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma amidst the Indian captain's injury concerns. The two have had great success as an opening combination and unless there's a serious concern around Rohit Sharma's reported hamstring injury, the India national cricket team is expected to field an unchanged opening combination. Rohit Sharma's quickfire starts in the powerplay have been one of the main reasons for India's success in the format in the past. With Shubman Gill arguably in one of the best phases of his career, the combination is unlikely to be tampered with. Virat Kohli, fresh off a hundred against Pakistan, will look to continue from where he left off. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Rested Against New Zealand; Arshdeep Singh May Replace Him.

Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a half-century against Pakistan and has been in good touch in ODIs, will once again provide the stability that is needed at number four. The right-hander's performance against New Zealand's spin attack is going to be a key factor in determining India's batting performance. Axar Patel, like he has been doing in recent times, will bat at number five followed by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul at six and seven, or the other way round depending on the situation. India might be tempted to have Rishabh Pant replace KL Rahul for this match and this might be another change that can happen.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are set to be the three all-rounders for India in the IND vs NZ match. The Indian all-rounders made their impacts felt in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far and will aim at continuing their good work with both bat and ball. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs NZ Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Bowlers: We might see a couple of changes in the Indian bowling attack for the IND vs NZ match. Mohammed Shami might be rested and we can see Arshdeep Singh get to feature in India's playing XI. Having a left-arm pace option with the new ball is undoubtedly a massive asset and India might as well field the young pacer. The other change that might take place is Kuldeep Yadav making way for Varun Chakaravarthy. Harshit Rana will likely keep his place in India's playing XI.

India's Likely Playing XI vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

