Mumbai, March 8: New Zealand will take on India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Here, we'll take a look at players to watch out in the final clash of this Champions Trophy.

1. Virat Kohli

Chase master Virat Kohli again stood up for India when it was most needed with one fifty and hundred. Kohli is the leading run scorer for India in this ICC Champions Trophy and 4th overall with 217 runs in 4 innings.

2. Rachin Ravindra

With 2 centuries in 3 matches, Rachin Ravindra has again been the prominent player in the Kiwi lineup. Rachin Ravindra is 2nd on the list of top run-scorers with 226 runs in this Champions Trophy.

3. Shreyas Iyer

With two fifties, Shreyas Iyer has been the most consistent player for India in the Champion Trophy. Except in the first match against Bangladesh, he has scored 40+ runs in all the matches. With 195 runs in 4 innings, Iyer is 6th in the list of most runs scored in this Champions Trophy.

4. Mitchell Santner

Kiwi skipper Santner has performed well with both the bat and the bowl. He has picked seven wickets in this tournament and is fourth with the most wickets. He has also played some vital innings down the order to take New Zealand towards a good total.

5. Varun Chakaravarthy

The mystery spinner proved himself when India needed him the most, with seven wickets in 4 matches. Varun is 3rd on the list for most wickets with an brilliant average of 13.