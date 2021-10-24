The cricketing world is all set to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 contest between India and Pakistan later tonight at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The fans from both sides are cheering for their favourite teams. Now ahead of the mouth-watering encounter the IPL teams have also cheered for the Indian team. The official account of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders posted tweets while cheering for Team India. Pakistani Journalist Requests KL Rahul to Not Play Well and Asks MS Dhoni to Not Apply His Tactics Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

Each of these IPL teams posted tweets on social media and cheered for Virat Kohli and men. For the last few days, the netizens have also been cheering for the Indian cricket team on social media. Infact. #INDvsPAK has been trending on social media for a few days now. India enjoys an upper hand over Pakistan in the World Cup events. In the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue enjoy a 5-0 record over Pakistan. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by IPL Franchises.

CSK

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

#TeamIndia's quest for the biggest prize in T20 cricket begins with yet another chapter of one of the game's greatest rivalries 🇮🇳 🤜🏼🤛🏼 🇵🇰 BRING. IT. ON 🔥#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK @RishabhPant17 @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/yYK7Yh0FSO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 24, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad

One of the biggest rivalries in sport takes centrestage tonight as #TeamIndia take on Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/kAZkM6Qo4k — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 24, 2021

RCB

KKR

🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 - The mother of all competitions is upon us folks! 🤩 Your predictions: ___ win by __ runs/wicket 👇#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GLaPDt1Tim — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 24, 2021

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, MS Dhoni was seen helping the Men in Blue in the nets. The pictures and the video of the same were going viral on social media.

