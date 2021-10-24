07.30 pm is the time where India takes on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. The venue for the same is the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Now ahead of this match, a Pakistani journalist named Sawera Pasha requested KL Rahul to not play well against India and also pled MS Dhoni to leave out his tactics against the Men in Green. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. In the video we see both KL Rahul and MS Dhoni walking away with a smile. MS Dhoni is the mentor of the Indian team and is known for his acute game sense and tactics. The former Indian captain is known to be one of the best readers of the game. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Zomato Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team Using 'Burger, Pizze' Phrase from Momin Saqib’s Viral Video.

However, this plea by Pasha did not go down well with Pakistani followers as they came up with negative reactions. A few of them even said that she should have refrained from indulging in such banter. The Indian team enjoys a 5-0 record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The record also extends to the 50 over format where they enjoy a stunning 7-0 record against the Men in Green. With these records, the match is surely expected to be quite an electrifying tie. For now, check out the video below of the incident below.

Video:

banter with KL Rahul & MS Dhoni.. Interesting response from MSD 🤪 #INDvPAK#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/5K9zDGsPCi — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) October 23, 2021

Now, on one hand, where the Men in Green announced their squad for the game, Virat Kohli refused to let out his playing XI. However, the Indian captain did emphasise that the squad for the Indian team is a well-balanced side. Stay tuned for more updates related to the match.

