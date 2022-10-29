A big battle is up on the cards on Sunday as India (IND) takes on South Africa (SA) from group 2 in the 30th match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 30 October at Optus Stadium in Perth. The crucial contest will kick-start at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth

India are currently topping the group 2 table after two wins on the trot. After a dream opening win against Pakistan in Melbourne which left everyone dumbfounded, India won their second match against the Netherlands comprehensively by 56 runs. Meanwhile, South Africa had a big win over Bangladesh by 104 runs in their second match of the Super 12 stage on Thursday, which helped them secure the second spot on the table. A win against India will aid South Africa inch closer to confirming their semi-final spot.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Rohit Sharma (IND) and David Miller (SA) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND) and Wayne Parnell (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA) andBhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Rohit Sharma (IND), David Miller (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Wayne Parnell (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Rilee Rossouw (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

