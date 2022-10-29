India and South Africa have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) at 04:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Optus Stadium.

The teams are undefeated so far in the competition and will be aiming to remain that way. India have been sensational and led by Virat Kohli, have registered back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, South Africa have also produced dominant displays despite one of their match being abandoned by rains. The winner of this game is likely to qualify for the final four.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the IND vs SA match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 23 times in the T20Is. India lead the head-to-head record with 13 wins compared to South Africa's nine victories. One match has ended as a no contest. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli (IND) Aeshdeep Singh (IND) Quinton de Kock (SA) David Miller (SA)

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Ashwin, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

SA Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi

