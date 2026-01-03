India U-19 took a 1-0 lead in their three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa U-19 on Saturday, securing a 25-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. In a match interrupted by lightning and eventually ended by heavy rain at Willowmoore Park, India’s competitive total of 301 proved too much for the hosts to chase under the adjusted requirements. Fact Check: Check Truth Behind Young India Sensational Vaibhav Suryanvanshi Posing With Abhinandan Cup Trophy As ‘1-Year-Old’.

The victory serves as a vital boost for the visiting side as they finalize their preparations for the upcoming U-19 World Cup later this month.

Middle-Order Rescue Act

After being sent in to bat, India U-19 faced early trouble, collapsing to 67/4 within the first 15 overs. Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his opening partner Aaron George were dismissed cheaply by a disciplined South African pace attack led by JJ Basson.

However, the innings was transformed by a massive 140-run stand for the fifth wicket. Harvansh Pangalia anchored the side with a resilient 93 off 95 balls, narrowly missing out on a century after a sharp catch by Jason Rowles. He was ably supported by RS Ambrish, whose 65 off 79 deliveries provided the necessary stability. Late cameos from Kanishk Chouhan (32) and Khilan Patel (26) propelled India to a total of 301 all out in exactly 50 overs.

Rain and Lightning Halt Chase

South Africa U-19 began their chase aggressively, with Jorich van Schalkwyk reaching a fluent half-century. However, regular wickets from Deepesh Devendran and Khilan Patel kept the "Boys in Blue" in the driver's seat.

The momentum shifted decisively just before the weather intervention when a sharp piece of fielding resulted in the run-out of Armaan Manack (46), breaking an 86-run partnership. At 148/4 after 27.4 overs, the match was paused due to lightning and subsequent heavy downpours. With no further play possible, India was declared the winner as South Africa remained 25 runs behind the par score.

Series Context and Leadership

The series is being played under unique circumstances for the Indian squad. With regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra sidelined due to wrist injuries, 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stepped in to lead the side. ICC U19 World Cup Winners List: Edition-by-Edition Champions, Most Title Wins in Men's Under-19 WC Ahead of 2026 Tournament.

The teams will remain in Benoni for the remainder of the tour, with the second Youth ODI scheduled for Monday, January 5. Following this series, India will move to Zimbabwe to begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against the USA on January 15.

