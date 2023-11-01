IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Asia Cup finalists India and Sri Lanka face-off in the match number 33 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the same venue, India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. India come into the contest unbeaten in six matches while Sri Lanka faced defeat against Afghanistan in their last match. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SL on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

India will seal their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal if they beat Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, in the IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from Sri Lanka to complete our IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

IND vs SL CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL), and Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), and Dilshan Madushanka (SL).

IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rohit Sharma (c) and Mohammad Shami (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL), Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Dilshan Madushanka (SL).

