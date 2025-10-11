Mumbai, October 11: Former cricketers and members of the fraternity reacted to Shubman Gill’s magnificent innings after the India skipper notched up his 10th ton during the second Test against the West Indies here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 26-year-old played a brilliant knock and helped his side get to 518/5 in 134.2 overs before India declared the innings. India finished with a big total courtesy of a 175-run knock by opener Jaiswal, followed by the skipper’s unbeaten 129. Sai Sudharsan Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer's Effort to Dismiss John Campbell During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Several former cricketers and pundits praised the Indian captain on social media for his 196-ball 129*, which included 16 fours and a couple of maximums. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan Lauds Shubman Gill

He just keep scoring runs. @ShubmanGill has become run machine. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2025

On the micro-blogging platform, cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote.

Aakash Chopra Hails Shubman Gill

Gill joins Sir Don Bradman and Sunny G for scoring 5 centuries in the first 7 Tests as a captain. The hunger is insatiable. 👏 👏 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2025

Meanwhile, former India bowler Mohammad Kaif penned.

Mohammad Kaif Hails Shubman Gill

India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Shubman Gill continuing a great tradition. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 11, 2025

Deep Dasgupta Lauds Shubman Gill

The Shubman juggernaut rolls on! pic.twitter.com/0IP2GWnAqL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 11, 2025

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also joined the bandwagon and mentioned KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in his post as he wrote. Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record of Most Test Centuries for India in WTC, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Kevin Pietersen Hails Shubman Gill

Gill, Yash, KL 100s Life is good! 🕺🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 11, 2025

While last game’s centurion KL Rahul was dismissed for a 54-ball 38, Sai Sudharsan made the most of the opportunity presented to him and notched up a composed 87 off 165 deliveries. Nitish Kumar Reddy and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also contributed 43 and 44 runs, respectively, before Gill decided to bring in the visitors to bat.

