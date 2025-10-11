Sai Sudharsan took a freakish catch to dismiss John Campbell during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. This incident happened in the eighth over of the West Indies' first innings, which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handed John Campbell got down on his knees and connected with the slog sweep. But much to his dismay, the ball headed straight to Sai Sudharsan, who was fielding in the forward short leg position. Sai Sudharsan actually ducked with the shot in his direction, but the ball struck his helmet grill before landing in his hands. Sai Sudharsan also injured his hand as a result of the catch and left the field for treatment as John Campbell was dismissed for 10. Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record of Most Test Centuries for India in WTC, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Watch Sai Sudharsan's Catch Video:

𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲! 🔥@imjadeja breaks the opening stand with India’s first wicket, giving #TeamIndia an early advantage. 🙌 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/tg7ZEVlTSH#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 2 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/60acjVZnAV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

